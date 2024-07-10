Hailstones are getting bigger and bigger in Europe

Twice as many hailstorms in Austria

Pieter Groenemeijer from ESSL reported on Ö1-Morgenjournal that the increase in severe hailstorms was mainly observed in the Alpine region. According to the report, the probability of hailstones with a diameter of five centimetres is 300 percent higher in northern Italy than it was before 1990. In Austria, the number of hailstorms has doubled, according to Groenemeijer, and this is particularly noticeable in the south of the country. The increase in hailstorms in Europe has to do with the warmer sea temperatures in the Mediterranean, reported Ö1. The evaporation causes more energy to enter the atmosphere, which rises in thunderclouds and creates strong updrafts. "The stronger the updraft, the larger the hail can become," said Groenemeijer on Ö1.