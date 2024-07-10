Summer heat: these places are refreshing

Cooling in the crypt

The penchant for the morbid is paying off, especially now. If you want to enjoy culture and coolness, the catacombs of St. Stephen's Cathedral are the place to be. It's 16 degrees here all year round. Around 10,000 people were buried in 30 burial chambers up until 1783, and the bones are still piled up to the ceilings today. You can also cool off in the Michael and Capuchin crypts, the final resting place of the Habsburgs. The low temperature is important to prevent the coffins from decaying.