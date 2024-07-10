In in Vienna
Summer heat: these places are refreshing
Summer has finally taken hold of the city. If you have the chance, you should escape the mega heat. And that's not so difficult in Vienna, as these examples show.
The heatwave has finally hit the city. Fortunately, Vienna has numerous places where the thermometer reads well below 30 degrees - especially underground.
Cooling in the crypt
The penchant for the morbid is paying off, especially now. If you want to enjoy culture and coolness, the catacombs of St. Stephen's Cathedral are the place to be. It's 16 degrees here all year round. Around 10,000 people were buried in 30 burial chambers up until 1783, and the bones are still piled up to the ceilings today. You can also cool off in the Michael and Capuchin crypts, the final resting place of the Habsburgs. The low temperature is important to prevent the coffins from decaying.
The city beneath the city
The temperature in the canals beneath Karlsplatz is a maximum of 20 degrees, which can be experienced on the "3rd Man Tour", which offers all kinds of interesting facts about the city beneath the city.
Ice skating in midsummer
Thanks to the air conditioning, it is also pleasant to spend time in the shopping centers and museums. Sports enthusiasts have the opportunity to go ice skating even in the height of summer, namely in the ice rink at the Stadthalle.
The archdiocese invites its flock into the church on hot days. The temperatures in the individual places of worship are listed on the homepage. First of all: it's not more than 24 degrees in any of them.
Gardens or a dip in the water
Caritas opens the shady parish gardens to visitors throughout the summer. And last but not least, the numerous baths and the Danube Island offer refreshment in the cool water.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
