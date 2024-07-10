Brucknerhaus scandal
Linz ÖVP leader backs city councillor
Doris Lang-Mayerhofer, Linz's City Councillor for Culture, who has come under fire in the LIVA scandal, feels she has been wrongly attacked. After a day of shock, her party leader in the Linz ÖVP, Martin Hajart, has now also spoken out. The accusation that Lang-Mayerhofer was "corrupt" was "the lowest drawer".
One day after the "Krone" revealed another bombshell in the case surrounding the now dismissed Brucknerhaus artistic director Dietmar Kerschbaum, the Linz SPÖ is now lashing out at City Councillor for Culture Doris Lang-Mayerhofer (ÖVP). As reported, the auditing firm KPMG found that the very company in which the city councillor and deputy chairwoman of the LIVA supervisory board holds a 50 percent stake was awarded the contract for renovation work in the Brucknerhaus foyer in 2019 - without the necessary tender.
Linz SPÖ: "Hajart bears the responsibility"
"I am shocked that attempts are now being made to divert attention from the actual Brucknerhaus scandal with unfounded accusations against me personally," said Lang-Mayerhofer in response to the audit report. For the Linz SPÖ, these statements are "protective allegations and untruths". They see an "ÖVP corruption scandal". SPÖ city councillor Dietmar Prammer: "The massive compliance violations are a moral declaration of bankruptcy. The political responsibility for this lies with ÖVP Linz chairman Martin Hajart."
Hajart sees "dirt bucket dispute"
After a day of shock, the deputy mayor of Linz now shoots back: "The SPÖ accusation that city councillor Lang-Mayerhofer is corrupt is devoid of any reality and is the lowest drawer. I stand behind her." Hajart went on to say that he did not want to be drawn into "this dirty bucket dispute". Rather, it is about "getting the Brucknerhaus out of the negative headlines again - in Anton Bruckner's 200th anniversary year, mind you".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.