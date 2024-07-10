Linz ÖVP leader backs city councillor

Hajart sees "dirt bucket dispute"

After a day of shock, the deputy mayor of Linz now shoots back: "The SPÖ accusation that city councillor Lang-Mayerhofer is corrupt is devoid of any reality and is the lowest drawer. I stand behind her." Hajart went on to say that he did not want to be drawn into "this dirty bucket dispute". Rather, it is about "getting the Brucknerhaus out of the negative headlines again - in Anton Bruckner's 200th anniversary year, mind you".