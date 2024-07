Perez sacked? “… then Red Bull must act!”

"It can't go on like this. If he doesn't score points in the next race, they'll have to take him out of the car soon and put someone else in," Button emphasizes. There has recently been speculation that Liam Lawson or Daniel Ricciardo could be given the cockpit alongside Verstappen. Perez is under pressure. "It's not a nice feeling for a driver. It's tough. For a driver, it's terrible," said Button.