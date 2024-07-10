Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Copa America

Lionel Messi scores! Argentina reach the final

Nachrichten
10.07.2024 07:29

Argentina's dream of defending their Copa America title lives on after reaching the final. In the semi-final, the South Americans won 2:0 (1:0) in the rematch of the opening game against Canada and will once again advance to the final, which takes place on Sunday (local time). 

comment0 Kommentare

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the tournament at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford near New York City.

Messi, who until recently was not considered a certainty due to a leg injury, played from the start. In the final, the Albiceleste will face the winner of the second semi-final between Colombia and Uruguay. For Canada, who are taking part in the South American Championship as guests for the first time, there is still third place to play for on Saturday.

Alvarez put Argentina in the lead
Julián Álvarez scored the first goal of the game in the 22nd minute. The striker was played in by De Paul and tunneled through Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau. They went into the break with the score at 1:0. Argentina scored the second goal shortly after the restart. Messi deflected a shot from Enzo Fernández.

The 37-year-old had missed a penalty in the quarter-final against Ecuador - but the world champions still progressed after a 4:2 victory. Even before the game, hundreds of Argentinian fans got into the mood for the match by drumming and singing in Times Square in New York City.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf