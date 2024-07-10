Copa America
Lionel Messi scores! Argentina reach the final
Argentina's dream of defending their Copa America title lives on after reaching the final. In the semi-final, the South Americans won 2:0 (1:0) in the rematch of the opening game against Canada and will once again advance to the final, which takes place on Sunday (local time).
Soccer superstar Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the tournament at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford near New York City.
Messi, who until recently was not considered a certainty due to a leg injury, played from the start. In the final, the Albiceleste will face the winner of the second semi-final between Colombia and Uruguay. For Canada, who are taking part in the South American Championship as guests for the first time, there is still third place to play for on Saturday.
Alvarez put Argentina in the lead
Julián Álvarez scored the first goal of the game in the 22nd minute. The striker was played in by De Paul and tunneled through Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau. They went into the break with the score at 1:0. Argentina scored the second goal shortly after the restart. Messi deflected a shot from Enzo Fernández.
The 37-year-old had missed a penalty in the quarter-final against Ecuador - but the world champions still progressed after a 4:2 victory. Even before the game, hundreds of Argentinian fans got into the mood for the match by drumming and singing in Times Square in New York City.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
