Camp in Tux
Admira retreat to the mountains after Mourinho hype
After the thriller against Fenerbahce and star coach Jose Mourinho, Admira have retreated to the mountains. Four days camp in Tux. Sports director Peter Stöger revealed to the "Krone" why the Südstädter went to the home province of new coach Silberberger and which new player is joining them.
Peter Stöger, the city man, feels right at home when he looks up at the 2100-metre-high Penken in the middle of the Tux Alps. And rightly so. Admira's sports director and his partner Uli have owned a house down in Tux since last year. "The Zillertal has become our second home." A friendly relationship has been established with the locals.
As well as with the soccer club in the community of almost 2,000 souls. "That's why we decided to hold a four-day camp here with Admira - but that has nothing to do with the fact that we now have a Tyrolean coach in Thomas Silberberger," winks Stöger. Nevertheless, the coach clearly felt at ease when he took the entire squad and staff on a hiking route up into the mountains. "This beautiful area is ideal for team building."
One of the reasons why Stöger decided to organize a training camp, unlike last winter. "We have a major shake-up now." Initially 14 departures, ten new signings, with 26-year-old Josef Weberbauer the third player to join from Leoben after Deni Alar and Matija Horvat. The flanker impressed in the test against Fenerbahce and is already in the camp.
Stöger is still on the lookout for reinforcements for the flank as David Puczka continues to receive - for the time being still loose - inquiries from Italy. "We are of course hoping for help from our partner club Celtic Glasgow in this regard." In any case, the Scots know in which positions Admira still need fresh blood.
In any case, the march up the Penken also had a symbolic character. The team from Südstadt want to know what this season is all about: Ascent to the summit, which on a sporting level means championship title in the 2nd division...
