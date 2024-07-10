Admira retreat to the mountains after Mourinho hype

As well as with the soccer club in the community of almost 2,000 souls. "That's why we decided to hold a four-day camp here with Admira - but that has nothing to do with the fact that we now have a Tyrolean coach in Thomas Silberberger," winks Stöger. Nevertheless, the coach clearly felt at ease when he took the entire squad and staff on a hiking route up into the mountains. "This beautiful area is ideal for team building."