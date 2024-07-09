“We won’t give anything to the talents”

Unlike in the Dominican Republic, where the Spaniard was team boss. But only very briefly. After four games, he "took flight". "Whether player or coach - nobody ever arrived on time. You can only go on vacation there." Stripfing is not suitable for this. Football-wise, however, the team is more than ready for the upcoming second division season. "The players have surprised me positively. I wouldn't have expected such enormous quality," says Bea, impressed by the squad. "The boys all pull together in training and try to internalize my playing philosophy."

It's all in the mix

What kind of soccer can we look forward to? "We have to be unpleasant for every opponent from the first minute, pressing high. Of course, you also need the right mix, compactness!" And a pacemaker. Christian Gartner is one of them and will resume team training in two weeks after tearing his cruciate ligament. "An incredible kicker. But he sets the tempo, we won't rush things." Especially as, according to Bea, the Marchfeld team is broadly based.