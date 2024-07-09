Vorteilswelt
Stripfing's neo-coach:

“We won’t give anything to the talents”

Nachrichten
09.07.2024 13:55

Stripfing's new coach Inaki Bea was pleasantly surprised by his new squad. The Spaniard believes he is well prepared for the upcoming second division season, but is putting the onus on the Austria youngsters. "They have to earn it."

"I'm incredibly happy to be back here," says Stripfing's neo-coach Inaki Bea, beaming about his return to Austria. The 46-year-old played for Wacker Innsbruck from 2010 to 2012, making a total of 69 appearances for the Tyroleans. "I like the Austrian mentality. Everything has a hand and foot here."

Bea (left) kicked for Wacker Innsbruck from 2010 to 2012.
Bea (left) kicked for Wacker Innsbruck from 2010 to 2012.
(Bild: Kerstin Joensson)

Unlike in the Dominican Republic, where the Spaniard was team boss. But only very briefly. After four games, he "took flight". "Whether player or coach - nobody ever arrived on time. You can only go on vacation there." Stripfing is not suitable for this. Football-wise, however, the team is more than ready for the upcoming second division season. "The players have surprised me positively. I wouldn't have expected such enormous quality," says Bea, impressed by the squad. "The boys all pull together in training and try to internalize my playing philosophy."
It's all in the mix
What kind of soccer can we look forward to? "We have to be unpleasant for every opponent from the first minute, pressing high. Of course, you also need the right mix, compactness!" And a pacemaker. Christian Gartner is one of them and will resume team training in two weeks after tearing his cruciate ligament. "An incredible kicker. But he sets the tempo, we won't rush things." Especially as, according to Bea, the Marchfeld team is broadly based.

Christian Gartner
Christian Gartner
(Bild: FOTObyHOFER/Christian Hofer)

"I'm not worried about that at all. We have alternatives." As well as an exciting mix of veterans and Austria talent. Stripfing's cooperation club naturally wants to see the youngsters play. "But we can't and won't give them anything for free," said the former defender. "The path of a professional is rocky. The players have to earn it. We will fully support them in their development."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christopher Thor
Christopher Thor
