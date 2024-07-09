Scandal surrounding ÖFB team
Accusations of racism after FPÖ youth video
Unfortunately, the European Championship is already over for our national team. However, the debates about the politicization of our team continue. A (now deleted) video by the Freedom Party Youth from Vienna has now led to accusations of racism. In parliament, however, an offensive against radicalization was launched on TikTok shortly before the summer break.
"You are patriotic during the European Championship. So am I. But we in the Freedom Youth work for Austria all year round and not just every four years. We make sure that the Austrian national team doesn't look like the French team in a few years' time," a TikTok video by the Freedom Youth from Vienna said until Monday.
The ad was apparently intended as an appeal to join. "If you want that too, then join the Freedom Youth. I look forward to seeing you," it said at the end. The video provoked accusations of racism and was removed from the internet, but the words are still reverberating, at least in politics.
Ludwig "deeply rejects racist video"
Vienna's mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) told the "Krone" newspaper: "We are very proud of our national team, which did so well at the European Championships. The players may have originally come from different backgrounds, but they are ONE team. It is precisely this togetherness that makes our team strong! We deeply reject the racist video! We need more cohesion in our country!"
Fear of a "radicalization process"
Just before the video was published, radicalization on TikTok was also debated in parliament on the last day before the political summer break. "Social media can play an important role in the radicalization process. Extremist content spreads quickly and unfiltered. Social media, especially TikTok, accelerate and intensify radicalization processes. Children and young adults are often exposed to problematic content unfiltered and unaccompanied," said the Greens in a motion for a resolution.
Green youth spokesperson Barbara Neßler tabled a motion for a resolution calling for a multidimensional awareness campaign called 'Truthfluencing' to protect children and young people from radicalization on TikTok. "Millions of videos are uploaded to platforms like TikTok every day, including content with racist, anti-Semitic and misogynistic messages. These are strategically used by extremists to reach and influence an ever-increasing number of young people," says the Green Party. Her motion was passed. The FPÖ voted against it.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.