Young actor from Pinzgau shoots for children’s movie

"When I grow up, I actually want to be a cable car technician. Or a director. But I still have time," says young actor Maximilian Reinwald. In any case, he already has the best qualifications for the latter. At the age of eleven, the Pinzgau native was already in front of the camera as an actor alongside Simon Morzé and Karl Markovics for Adrian Goiginger's feature film "The Fox".