In Bad Gastein

Young actor from Pinzgau shoots for children’s movie

Nachrichten
09.07.2024 13:00

"When I grow up, I actually want to be a cable car technician. Or a director. But I still have time," says young actor Maximilian Reinwald. In any case, he already has the best qualifications for the latter. At the age of eleven, the Pinzgau native was already in front of the camera as an actor alongside Simon Morzé and Karl Markovics for Adrian Goiginger's feature film "The Fox".

comment0 Kommentare

Reinwald is currently filming in Bad Gastein until the beginning of August. Filming for the movie "Das geheime Stockwerk" is in full swing at the Grand Hotel de l'Europe. For once, Reinwald is one of the old hands in the children's ensemble. "I think it's great that there are several children and nice supervisors on set this time. We're pretty spoiled there".

The ensemble, consisting mainly of children, will be filming the movie in Bad Gastein until the beginning of August. (Bild: Severin Dostal)
The ensemble, consisting mainly of children, will be filming the movie in Bad Gastein until the beginning of August.
(Bild: Severin Dostal)

In the film, Reinwald befriends the hotelier's son Karli in the role of Georg the shoeshine boy. In his parents' hotel, he can use a mysterious elevator to travel not only between floors, but also back and forth in human history. In the process, he also learns about the Second World War and its consequences.

The feature film "Das geheime Stockwerk" is part of a transnational initiative and is intended to sensitize young people to the beginnings and effects of authoritarian systems in a sensitive way.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisa Torner
Elisa Torner
Maximilian Kronberger
Maximilian Kronberger
