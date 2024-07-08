Russian missile hits children’s hospital in Kiev

At least 20 people were killed

In addition to Kiev, shelling was reported from Dnipro, Kramatorsk and other places. According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, at least 20 people were killed and around 50 injured across the country in the course of the attacks on Monday. Industrial plants, infrastructure, residential and commercial buildings were damaged. According to the local authorities, ten people were killed in Krywyj Rih. 41 people were injured. Several impacts were reported in the city, reported Mayor Olexandr Wilkul. Among other things, there was damage to the administrative building of an industrial company.