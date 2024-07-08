Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Krone Plus Logo

With KronePLUS

Win VIP tickets for the Generali Open!

Nachrichten
08.07.2024 19:00

Experience the Generali Open 2024 in Kitzbühel up close and enjoy an exclusive VIP experience! All KronePLUS subscribers have the chance to win 1x2 VIP tickets for the semi-final day on Friday, July 26. Look forward to first-class catering, the best view of the center court and a unique atmosphere in the Champions Club.

comment0 Kommentare

The Generali Open in Kitzbühel is one of the most traditional clay court tournaments on the ATP calendar and attracts the best tennis players in the world year after year. The tournament, which was first held in 1945, not only offers the players a platform to demonstrate their skills, but also one of the most beautiful backdrops in the tennis circus. The center court in front of the impressive panorama of the Tyrolean Alps creates a unique atmosphere that delights both players and spectators.

(Bild: Generali Open / Alexander Scheuber)
(Bild: Generali Open / Alexander Scheuber)
(Bild: Generali Open / Alexander Scheuber)
(Bild: Generali Open / Alexander Scheuber)
(Bild: Generali Open / Alexander Scheuber)
(Bild: Generali Open / Alexander Scheuber)

Top ATP athletes
This year's field of participants at the Generali Open is led by stars such as the Norwegian Casper Ruud, number eight in the world rankings, and the Italian crowd favorite Matteo Berrettini. Both players are among the favorites to win the tournament and promise tennis at the highest level. Alongside them, Austria's hope for the future Joel Schwärzler will also be celebrating his debut in the ATP main draw. It will be particularly exciting for the local fans when Dominic Thiem gives his farewell performance in Kitzbühel.

Matteo Berrettini (Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Matteo Berrettini
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Casper Ruud (Bild: APA/AFP/Valery HACHE)
Casper Ruud
(Bild: APA/AFP/Valery HACHE)
Dominic Thiem (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Dominic Thiem
(Bild: GEPA pictures)
Joel Schwärzler (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Joel Schwärzler
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

VIP experiences at the Generali Open

With VIP tickets for the Champions Club, you can experience the Generali Open in a special atmosphere. The stylish club is located right next to the Center Court and offers a fantastic view of the Kaiser Mountains.

Enjoy the first-class catering available to you throughout the day. You also have access to the VIP grandstand and the VIP terrace, where snacks and drinks are available. A parking card is also included for easy access.

Take part now and win
As a KronePLUS subscriber, you now have the chance to win 1x2 VIP tickets for the semi-final day of the Generali Open on Friday, July 26. Simply complete the form below by the closing date of July 15, 09:00 and you will be entered into the prize draw.

Krone

Mehr Krone Plus Artikel

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit

Mehr Krone Plus Artikel

explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf