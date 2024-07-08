Crashed and presumed dead dog is back

On Friday, June 28, a 61-year-old man from Germany was hiking with his dog from the 2501-metre-high Säntis down the valley towards Schwägalp. In the "Nasenlöcher" area, the dog briefly played on a snow field, whereupon she slipped and fell into the depths. The owner could see the dog motionless in the steep terrain below with his binoculars. Despite a long wait and the owner's constant calls and whistles, the man could no longer detect any reaction from his dog. Shaken and believing that his "Ayla" had not survived the fall, the 61-year-old set off on the descent and the subsequent journey home.