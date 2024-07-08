New law
From September, free ride for balcony power plants
From September, everyone will be able to install their own balcony power plant quite easily. The ÖVP and Greens, with the votes of the SPÖ and Neos, have passed a corresponding amendment to the Condominium Act. Only the FPÖ was against it.
Specifically, the consent of the other apartment owners required for the installation of photovoltaic systems is deemed to have been granted if they are notified prior to the planned change and have not objected within two months. This includes micro-generation systems with an output of less than 0.8 kW that can be plugged into an existing socket.
Neighbors and apartment owners have often objected
Until now, you had to wait for the consent of others before you were allowed to install the systems. "Unfortunately, it often happened that apartment owners simply didn't get in touch or objected due to sensitivities. That was enough to prevent the installation," explains Green energy spokesperson Lukas Hammer, who was behind the initiative.
"Many people have written to us in recent years because they were driven to despair by their neighbors or co-owners, who simply didn't want to see the turbines or otherwise refused to give their consent purely because of their own sensitivities," says Hammer. We have now changed this by amending the Condominium Act. "The demand for solar power plants is greater than ever before. I am very pleased that we are adopting the next turbo for the photovoltaic boom, the energy transition and climate protection with these simplifications for balcony power plants."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
