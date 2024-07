VSV awards the last legionnaire spot to striker

"Chase is a perfect fit for our team. He's a good skater, tall, strong, has playmaking qualities, is in his prime and has impressed in the AHL and most recently in Europe in the Slovakian league," says neo-VSV coach Tray Tuomie, delighted with his new center. Person played three seasons at the University of Maine, was then drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in 2015 and even played three NHL games.