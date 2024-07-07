Coral reefs in the Red Sea are growing less and less

More resistant species on the advance

The offspring of sensitive staghorn corals (Acropora) are being displaced by more robust cat's paw corals (Pocillopora), according to the Marine Museum and the university. "As a result of climate change, warm water events that lead to coral bleaching are becoming more frequent," explained Götz-Bodo Reinicke from the German Oceanographic Museum, head of the study. "Reef communities therefore have less and less time to regenerate." More resistant species then establish themselves more successfully