Erdogan sees wolf salute from Turkey fans in the stadium

Storm alarm

Before the match between England and Switzerland kicked off at 6 p.m. in Düsseldorf, the Berlin police informed X that the fan zones in the capital would be closed due to the weather forecast. However, the fan zones at the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag building were reopened before the start of the match between Turkey and the Netherlands at 9pm. "The strong squalls and potential thunderstorms have passed over Berlin and the weather situation has eased considerably," explained the organizer.