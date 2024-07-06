During the national anthem
Erdogan sees wolf salute from Turkey fans in the stadium
Numerous Turkish fans have shown the wolf salute before their team's European Championship quarter-final against the Netherlands in Berlin's Olympic Stadium. During the national anthem, the right-wing extremist salute was increasingly seen in the stands, reported the sports information service on Saturday evening.
The Berlin police had previously ended the Turkish fan march due to repeated displays of the controversial gesture. Turkish President Erdogan watched the game on site - and not only saw the wolf salute from some fans, but also a banner calling UEFA a mafia.
Fan march stopped
The police had already stopped the march of fans of the Turkish national team before the match due to the "massive" display of the wolf salute and asked the fans to "refrain from displaying this sign", as the police wrote in the online service X. "A fan walk is not a platform for political messages", they said.
The police later announced on X that they had stopped the march again due to "continued political messages" and then ended it. Turkish fans were told by loudspeaker announcements to go to the Olympic Stadium individually if they had a ticket.
The match was overshadowed by security concerns and diplomatic tensions between Germany and Turkey in the run-up to the game due to the wolf salute debate. The chairman of the police union called on fans in Germany to refrain from giving the wolf salute. This is considered a symbol of the right-wing extremist Turkish organization Grey Wolves. However, the salute is not banned in Germany.
The Turkish defender Merih Demiral had shown the gesture after his second goal in the round of 16 match against Austria and was banned for the next two matches.
Ankara summoned the German ambassador to Turkey following criticism of the gesture from the German government. The Foreign Office in Berlin summoned the Turkish ambassador the following day. Turkish President Erdogan watched the match on Saturday together with his wife Emine in the stadium.
Storm alarm
Before the match between England and Switzerland kicked off at 6 p.m. in Düsseldorf, the Berlin police informed X that the fan zones in the capital would be closed due to the weather forecast. However, the fan zones at the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag building were reopened before the start of the match between Turkey and the Netherlands at 9pm. "The strong squalls and potential thunderstorms have passed over Berlin and the weather situation has eased considerably," explained the organizer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.