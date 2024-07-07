Sad peak season at the animal shelters!

Drastic increase in cases in the first week of the vacations

Sad individual fates, you might think - but unfortunately the opposite is the case! "In the first week of the vacations, the City of Vienna's animal rescue service already saw a drastic increase in call-outs, by an average of 70 percent! Time and again we find animals that have been heartlessly discarded like garbage. Before you acquire a living creature, you should think deeply and seriously consider whether you are up to this responsibility," says Thomas Benda, Operations Manager of TierQuarTier Vienna. Abandoned pets or pets that have become unwelcome to their owners are a nationwide animal welfare problem, especially during the vacation season. For years, a wave of animals being handed in or abandoned has been observed in connection with the major school vacations.