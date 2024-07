This is how you can say thank you to your loved ones!

A number of nominations have already been received - from people who live for volunteering, to people who have lent a helping hand after a tragedy, to young people who implement charitable projects in their free time. There are many things to say thank you for - and it's easy to do: until July 21, you can nominate your loved ones online, via e-mail to kaerntner@kronenzeitung.at or by postcard to "Kärntner Krone", Krone Platz 1, 9020 Klagenfurt, with the keyword "Herzensmensch"; please include a detailed explanation, name and contact details of the nominee and the nominator.