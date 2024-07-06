Imst has been living vocational integration for 20 years

GW with a total of around 300 employees

"We are proud to be part of this project," said Josef Huber, Chairman of the Imst Chamber of Commerce. The WK is a third party owner, as are the AK and the Civil Disability Association. Together with the company in Vomp, GW employs around 300 people in eight different business areas. The ten apprentices who are currently undergoing training also joined in the celebrations. A socially integrative success story to celebrate!