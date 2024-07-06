Sheltered workshop
Imst has been living vocational integration for 20 years
The socially integrative company in Imst, Geschützte Werkstätte (GW) Tirol, which specializes in metalworking, has developed into one of Tyrol's leading contract manufacturers in the field of metalworking. 65 employees - 88 percent of whom are disabled - celebrated the "20th" with guests.
On Friday, an anniversary party was held in the Imst industrial zone to celebrate the 20th anniversary in style. And there were many reasons to applaud the sheltered workshop (GW) in Imst: Since 2004, the socially integrative company has developed into one of Tyrol's leading contract manufacturers in the metalworking sector. This and the dimensions that can only be realized standing in the production hall impressed countless well-wishers, including LR Gerber.
1100 tons of sheet metal processed annually
The 65 employees - 88 percent of whom are disabled - produce a wide variety of metal components at the second site next to Vomp. The customers are top companies such as Liebherr, Felder, Innio, Empl and Hetwin. Specializing in thin and medium sheet metal processing, GW offers a wide range of production areas such as laser cutting, forming, welding, surface treatment and assembly. In Imst, 1100 tons of sheet metal are processed annually and around 1700 orders - such as a huge metal screw for an animal feed dispenser - are completed. The annual turnover of around 4.5 million euros is similarly astonishing.
GW with a total of around 300 employees
"We are proud to be part of this project," said Josef Huber, Chairman of the Imst Chamber of Commerce. The WK is a third party owner, as are the AK and the Civil Disability Association. Together with the company in Vomp, GW employs around 300 people in eight different business areas. The ten apprentices who are currently undergoing training also joined in the celebrations. A socially integrative success story to celebrate!
