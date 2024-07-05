Young star violinist shows off her trash violin

A true recycling miracle is currently making waves in Italy, with a young Carinthian woman at the center of it all. The story: the lucky finder who found the violin in a garbage bin took it to a music teacher, who had it restored and discovered that it was a valuable instrument from the 18th century worth around 60,000 euros. "The label said 'restored 1935'. I thought the violin might be from the 19th century. It was only later that it turned out to be much older," explained Matteo Fanni Canelles, Director of the Ars Nova Academy in Trieste, to whom the instrument was handed over.