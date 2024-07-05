“Gewessler puts ideology above the law”

Renaturalizing the size of Styria

There are numerous, sometimes conflicting, interests related to land and soil. Totschnig: "The big challenge is to reconcile the many different uses of land, forestry and water management. This also includes security of supply, as we want to produce food. Also the extraction of wood from the forest for timber construction. Or water for the production of energy." However, the renaturation law would also impose new bureaucratic requirements. And many tasks of land restoration, where 20 percent of the land area is involved: "If you convert that to Austria, then it means restoring the size of Styria. This begs the question: who will pay for it? It is not clear who will pay for it."