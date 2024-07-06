EM in the ticker
England v Switzerland LIVE from 6pm
Quarter-final at the EURO: England face Switzerland. The game starts at 6pm, we will be reporting live (ticker below).
Of the remaining teams at the European Championships, England is probably the one that has shown the least soccer in Germany. The "Three Lions" could line up in the quarter-finals today in Düsseldorf against secret favorites Switzerland with a new system and a changed team. Top stars Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are beyond doubt.
"A heavyweight with sand in the gears" was the title of the Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA's portrait of England's opponents. On paper, they are one of the toughest opponents with "tremendous individual attacking class", but who "have so far primarily used their horsepower to avoid conceding goals and prevent defeats".
Bellingham and Kane save England
In the round of 16 against Slovakia, a 95th-minute overhead kick from Real Madrid star Bellingham saved England in extra time, where the other superstar, captain Kane, scored after one minute. Gareth Southgate wanted to substitute both of them after 75 minutes, but then decided against it. "You know they're capable of doing what they did," he said after the game.
Southgate has been England's national team coach for almost eight years. The 53-year-old, who made 57 appearances for the Three Lions as a player, has been criticized for his defensive and cautious style of play virtually from the outset. His greatest success was undoubtedly making it to the 2021 European Championship final in London, where England were defeated by Italy on penalties. And with 2.07 points per game, only Fabio Capello (2.19 between 2007 and 2012) can boast a better points average than Southgate of all previous England team bosses.
Switch to a back three likely
The national team coach has always been known throughout the tournament for relying on his regular personnel. The same also applied to the system. However, Southgate is said to be planning surprises for the clash with Switzerland. According to reports in the English media, the 53-year-old is likely to deviate from his usual formation of a back four and switch to a back three for the first time since September 2022.
Alongside Kyle Walker and John Stones, Ezri Konsa is likely to complete the defensive line in place of the suspended Marc Guéhi. Stones, who has a knee injury, has been given the green light for Saturday. It is unclear whether there will be any changes to the outside positions. Bukayo Saka, Trent Alexander-Arnold and the recently slightly injured Kieran Trippier are the most likely options. Luke Shaw is also a possibility. Offensively, Southgate will probably once again rely on Phil Foden alongside Bellingham and Kane.
One good reason for the change is likely to be the Swiss' systematic approach. England revealed problems against Denmark's back three. And Switzerland also play with a three-man defense, which recently presented defending champions Italy with great difficulties with their back four. "When I saw that they were playing with a back four, I knew that we would destroy them," explained national coach Murat Yakin.
Switzerland deserved to win their round of 16 match against the "Squadra Azzurra" 2:0. "I'm very proud of the team. What we have achieved is something very special. Not because of the result, but because of the way we achieved it," explained captain Granit Xhaka, who has played a strong tournament so far. After the success, the team rewarded themselves with a doner kebab. "Many of the players even treated themselves to a second one," said Xhaka, whose participation is not in danger despite adductor problems.
Switzerland aiming to reach the semi-finals for the first time
Switzerland are aiming to reach the semi-finals of the European Championship for the first time at the tournament in Germany. "I wouldn't count us among the favorites. But our journey is certainly not over yet. And I can promise that we will give everything to get as far as possible," said Xhaka. The head-to-head record clearly shows that England are the favorites. England have won 18 of their 27 matches, while Switzerland have only won three, most recently in 1981.
