England v Switzerland LIVE from 6pm

Switzerland aiming to reach the semi-finals for the first time

Switzerland are aiming to reach the semi-finals of the European Championship for the first time at the tournament in Germany. "I wouldn't count us among the favorites. But our journey is certainly not over yet. And I can promise that we will give everything to get as far as possible," said Xhaka. The head-to-head record clearly shows that England are the favorites. England have won 18 of their 27 matches, while Switzerland have only won three, most recently in 1981.