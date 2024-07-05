Election debacle: Sunak steps down as Tory leader

EU Council President Charles Michel congratulated Starmer on Friday on his party's "historic" victory in the House of Commons elections and emphasized that he was looking forward to working together in the future. "The European Union and the United Kingdom are important partners, working together in all areas of mutual interest to our citizens," Michel said on the X online service. He will see Starmer at the European Political Community (EPC) summit planned for July 18 in England, "where we will discuss common challenges such as stability, security, energy and immigration". The body was founded in 2022 as an informal discussion platform for the 27 EU countries and 20 partner states to strengthen cohesion, cooperation and dialog.