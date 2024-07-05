Record investment
“Cold-warm” financial year for Plansee Group
After two years of record sales, the Plansee Group was unable to repeat this in the 2023/24 financial year. However, the losses in a year that was divided into two business segments were moderate. No growth is expected in the continuing geopolitically turbulent environment, while aircraft construction offers opportunities.
In the more than 100 years of its existence, the former Plansee metalworks has experienced many different times. The now globally active Plansee Group, headquartered in Breitenwang near Reutte and a manufacturer of high-performance materials and tools made from extremely strong metals, had to accept losses in the past financial year after two years of record sales. However, the losses were small.
Global turnover down only minimally
"A hot and cold financial year," said Karlheinz Wex, CEO of the Plansee Group. After a promising start, the expected recovery in important markets failed to materialize. Demand in China and Europe in particular had stagnated. "Nevertheless, the Plansee Group has shown strength and resilience in this challenging environment and has remained stable," said Wex.
Compared to the previous year, sales fell by just under three percent to 2.28 billion euros. While the Plansee Group's share of sales in mechanical engineering and the automotive industry declined, the share of aerospace, energy technology and some sectors of the semiconductor industry increased. Wex: "If conditions remain difficult, aircraft construction could provide impetus for growth in the future."
300 million euros for innovation and infrastructure
The company has around 11,500 employees worldwide and is represented in all important future markets. In order to remain at the forefront of these markets, the company has invested a record sum of almost 300 million euros in infrastructure and innovation.
Our efforts are currently focused on reducing our carbon footprint and recycling our valuable materials molybdenum and tungsten.
Karlheinz Wex
Nevertheless, equity was increased to a remarkable level of 57 percent. "Our efforts are currently focused on reducing our carbon footprint and recycling our valuable materials molybdenum and tungsten," says Karlheinz Wex, emphasizing the company's ambitious sustainability efforts. 90 percent of the tungsten used has already been recycled.
The Executive Board of the Plansee Group expects economic conditions to remain largely unchanged in the current fiscal year. The uncertainty caused by the ongoing geopolitical conflicts will continue to influence consumer behavior and investment activity. Growth is not expected.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
