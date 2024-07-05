Netflix producer sentenced to 13 years in prison

Appeal to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Almuzaini also made a direct appeal to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in which he expressed confidence that he would "correct some of the things that have happened to me". The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the court documents refer to online posts by Almuzaini in which he "mocks the Arab regime" or speaks out in favor of women's rights. The authorities did not respond to an inquiry from the AFP news agency on Thursday and Almuzaini himself was also unavailable for comment.