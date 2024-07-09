Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce: this is how electric works

Driving citation

It is a clever move to give journalists only the top model for the junior first contact - even though it is not even homologated, i.e. not allowed to drive on public roads. In contrast to the standard versions. Especially when you know that it really is a success. Because it is. This is what makes electric mobility fun. And this is how Alfa Romeo makes it fun. The Junior Veloce is a real Alfa Romeo. And it doesn't need a combustion engine to generate emotions. I would even go so far as to say that it is the electric successor to the legendary Alfasud. It was the most successful Alfa Romeo of all time. And probably the rustiest. The Junior could build on the former.