Schwarz disillusioned: “Racing is a long way off”

"Gold is more likely in the slalom than in the giant slalom!"

A big goal is the home World Championships in Saalbach in 2025. Although he is trying to "keep everything relating to the World Championships away from me for as long as possible", the major event is already in his head. "The goal is, of course, precious metal," Feller stated. "Gold is more likely in the slalom than in the giant slalom," he said, knowing that RTL dominator Marco Odermatt is the clear favorite. As far as the slalom is concerned, it will be difficult to secure a starting place given the competition within the team, said Johannes Strolz. "It will take super results," said the Vorarlberg native, who wants to work on his consistency in the slalom.