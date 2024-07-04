Ski star must wait and see
Schwarz disillusioned: “Racing is a long way off”
ÖSV ski stars Marco Schwarz and Manuel Feller have stopped off in Pörtschach am Wörthersee as part of their pre-season training. While Feller is currently feeling "better than ever" according to head coach Marko Pfeifer, Schwarz is still a long way from returning to normal form. "My patience is already being put to the test," he said on Thursday.
"I'm still a long way away from racing," said Schwarz, who suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in December 2023. The 28-year-old said he was happy to be back with his colleagues. He is "happy that I can skate again". Playing ice hockey with his ÖSV teammates also worked out, he said, as he was able to do all the movements.
However, there is still a long way to go before he can start training in the snow. "Certain exercises are still not pain-free," explained the Carinthian, who had to end the last World Cup season prematurely after suffering a serious injury to his right knee.
"Very impatient person"
As he is a "very impatient person", he is currently struggling. He is still exchanging messages with his fellow sufferer David Alaba, whom he got to know better during his rehab in Innsbruck. The plan is still to attend the training course in Chile at the end of August and to be ready to do some form of training between the bars there, Schwarz emphasized. The focus will initially be on the technical disciplines. His speed development will have to wait for the time being.
"That was almost a bit too much!"
After a season that ended in Saalbach-Hinterglemm with winning the slalom crystal globe, Feller is already geared up for the next one. Immediately after returning from his vacation in Jamaica (including his engagement to his long-term girlfriend), he had an extremely busy schedule. "It was almost a bit too much," said the Tyrolean. "Then the recovery effect was gone within a short time." Before the overseas training at the end of August, he wants to take a short vacation with his family.
"Gold is more likely in the slalom than in the giant slalom!"
A big goal is the home World Championships in Saalbach in 2025. Although he is trying to "keep everything relating to the World Championships away from me for as long as possible", the major event is already in his head. "The goal is, of course, precious metal," Feller stated. "Gold is more likely in the slalom than in the giant slalom," he said, knowing that RTL dominator Marco Odermatt is the clear favorite. As far as the slalom is concerned, it will be difficult to secure a starting place given the competition within the team, said Johannes Strolz. "It will take super results," said the Vorarlberg native, who wants to work on his consistency in the slalom.
The ÖSV technicians are looking forward to Marcel Hirscher's comeback in the Ski World Cup, but are also excited about it. The man from Salzburg will not be wearing the same racing suit in future, but will be racing as a Dutchman. "His comeback is of course good for skiing, but also very brave," said Schwarz. "I actually expected it earlier. Now, after all this time, it was a bit of a surprise," said Feller. However, as Hirscher is "the best skier of all time", you have to trust him with everything. "I know Marcel really well and there is no sport that I have done together with him where Marcel didn't want to win."
