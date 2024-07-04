Community nurses
“Care guides” help those affected at home
The majority of the elderly population would like to age with dignity within their own four walls. Community nurses are deployed as "care guides" and are supposed to act as contact persons for all kinds of problems directly in the communities and on site. However, the project ends in 2024 and it is still unclear what will happen next.
"For me, as a nurse of many years' standing, this is the care of the future and a great opportunity to keep many colleagues in the industry," says Claudia Janski. She is a qualified healthcare and nursing professional and has been a "community nurse" since 2022. There are a total of 30 of these "care guides" at Diakoniewerk in Upper Austria. "We work in a preventative, proactive and supportive way and therefore have a huge impact. Thanks to our support, many people can continue to receive long-term, high-quality care at home. Good support for family caregivers is also a very decisive factor here," explains Janski.
Rural communities benefit
The main target group is senior citizens, people living at home with or without care and support needs, as well as people with an imminent or existing need for advice on care-related and health issues. The regional work means that rural communities in particular also benefit from the service. "As mayor, I can be sure that with the Community Nurse there is a competent contact person for all questions relating to old age, health and care, who will provide immediate and unbureaucratic support," says Roland Gaffl, mayor of Königswiesen.
"Funding would be secured"
However, it is not yet clear how the pilot project will continue. It was initially designed to run for three years and will therefore end at the end of 2024. "Funding has been secured in the long term through federal funding. Now the social welfare associations have to decide whether they want to use this funding for Communiry Nursing. As mayor, I am strongly committed to this in the interests of my local residents," says the local leader, hoping for a continuation. The Diakoniewerk would also like to see the project continue.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
