“Care guides” help those affected at home

"Funding would be secured"

However, it is not yet clear how the pilot project will continue. It was initially designed to run for three years and will therefore end at the end of 2024. "Funding has been secured in the long term through federal funding. Now the social welfare associations have to decide whether they want to use this funding for Communiry Nursing. As mayor, I am strongly committed to this in the interests of my local residents," says the local leader, hoping for a continuation. The Diakoniewerk would also like to see the project continue.