Start-stop technology for two-wheelers

How the start-stop technology works

The automatic start-stop system automatically switches off the scooter's engine a few seconds after stopping, provided the engine has reached its operating temperature. A small twist of the throttle grip is all it takes to restart the engine almost silently, as there is no conventional starter. If the side stand is folded out or the tilt sensor is activated, the control unit deactivates the start-stop function. If required, the system can also be deactivated manually via a switch.