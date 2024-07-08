From Banner
Start-stop technology for two-wheelers
The joy of riding on two wheels is increasingly being complemented by automatic start-stop technology. Modern technologies from the automotive industry are now also finding their way into motorcycles and scooters. By 2025, the global sales volume for motorized two-wheelers, including motorcycles, mopeds, mopeds and scooters, is expected to reach around 75 million units.
This demand will be further driven by the introduction of attractive, fuel-efficient models with start-stop functions. New government directives to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are also promoting this development. Scooters built from 2016/17 onwards, which are often used in urban areas, benefit in particular from start-stop technology. But how exactly does this technology work and what savings potential does it offer?
Advantages of start-stop technology
All start-stop systems currently on the market have replaced the traditional starter motor with a brushless starter generator, which combines the starter motor and alternator in one component. This is usually mounted directly on the crankshaft and has the following advantages:
- Quiet starting process
- Lower weight
- Greater safety and reliability
- Lower fuel consumption (approx. 6-10 % according to the manufacturer)
- Further reduction in CO2 emissions
How the start-stop technology works
The automatic start-stop system automatically switches off the scooter's engine a few seconds after stopping, provided the engine has reached its operating temperature. A small twist of the throttle grip is all it takes to restart the engine almost silently, as there is no conventional starter. If the side stand is folded out or the tilt sensor is activated, the control unit deactivates the start-stop function. If required, the system can also be deactivated manually via a switch.
Effective battery solutions and chargers for two-wheelers
Various battery technologies are used for start-stop operation of two-wheelers, depending on the energy requirement and the required vibration and cycle stability:
- BikeAGM: High energy requirement, high vibration and cycle stability.
- Bike GEL: High energy requirement, high vibration and highest cycle stability.
- Bike AGM PRO: Highest energy requirement, highest vibration and cycle stability.
In order to optimally charge the corresponding battery, we recommend the voltage-regulated Accucharcher from the Banner series, which adapts fully automatically to the needs of the battery.
- Batteries < 9 Ah: Banner Accucharger 6/12V 2A.
- Batteries9 - 20 Ah: Banner Accucharger 12V 3A.
- Batteries> 20 Ah: Banner Accucharger 12V 6A Recovery.
These Accuchargers from Banner are characterized by automatic detection of the required voltage and protection against overcharging, which extends the service life of the battery. Simply connect and the device does the rest.
