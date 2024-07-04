Now also analog
This “Bundesschatz” is particularly popular with senior citizens
Pressure from pensioners' representatives has had an effect: the federal government's popular investment opportunity is no longer only available in digital form.
Since Wednesday, the "Bundesschatz", the federal government's investment product, has also been available in analog form. More than 43,000 accounts have already been opened since the launch on April 22, 2024. Older people in particular are enthusiastic about it. However, the purely digital form poses hurdles for them in particular.
Right to an "analog life "
The government reacted, not least due to pressure from senior citizens' representatives Ingrid Korosec (ÖVP) and Peter Kostelka (SPÖ), who are calling for a right to an "analog life" just before the National Council elections at the end of September. There is now an analog investment option. Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) emphasizes that Austria is the first country in the world to allow private individuals to "invest money directly with the state - either digitally or analogue - at short notice and without any expenses." The analog form is an important step towards ensuring and strengthening the financial participation of all sections of the population.
Finance Minister Magnus Brunner is also delighted. "Our aim was and is to create more opportunities for a secure investment product with the new federal savings scheme. It is about providing incentives for private provision and enabling older and younger people to create something for themselves."
Senior citizens' representatives feel vindicated
Seniorenbund President Ingrid Korosec: "I am delighted that the Federal Chancellor and Finance Minister have recognized the need and have now implemented this so quickly. Analog alternatives - in addition to digital - must be a matter of course."
Peter Kostelka also notes a step "in the right direction", but goes even further. "After the federal treasury, a solution without the Internet and ID-Austria must now also be made possible for the craftsman bonus, the repair bonus and subsidies for replacing heating systems"
read the original article here.
