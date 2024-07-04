This “Bundesschatz” is particularly popular with senior citizens

Right to an "analog life "

The government reacted, not least due to pressure from senior citizens' representatives Ingrid Korosec (ÖVP) and Peter Kostelka (SPÖ), who are calling for a right to an "analog life" just before the National Council elections at the end of September. There is now an analog investment option. Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) emphasizes that Austria is the first country in the world to allow private individuals to "invest money directly with the state - either digitally or analogue - at short notice and without any expenses." The analog form is an important step towards ensuring and strengthening the financial participation of all sections of the population.