Armin van Buuren: The “God Of Trance” is coming to us

Between legendary and bad

His latest album "Breathe In" was released in January and its title already internalizes the fact that the man with the fast life is now all about the necessary rest. Despite all the big concerts and legendary performances, van Buuren still has goals for the future. "I've never played in Iceland before and there are also various countries in Africa where I'd like to perform. But my gigs are more about the party and the atmosphere than the country and the geographical surroundings. Every event has its pros and cons. I've had legendary gigs in England, for example, but also some pretty bad ones. There are different facets that make an evening particularly brilliant, or because of which it can also go down the drain." In any case, you can look forward to a fantastic gig at the Electric Love Festival. Even if van Buuren now likes to go to bed earlier - he will be playing on the Main Stage tomorrow, July 4, at 00:10 directly after Scooter.