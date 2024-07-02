Pallitsch, Diessl and Fuchs: new trio at the Olympics!

Karin Strametz: Hope is alive!

Strametz also had a sensational season this year! She ran all of her 15 best times (between 12.87 and 13.11) this season. With her 12.87 seconds, she only just missed out on the hurdles final at the European Championships in Rome, finishing tenth overall. But all her efforts and dedication were not enough to secure one of the only 40 starting places in the women's hurdles sprint. She finished 45th in the "Road to Paris", having been set back by a somewhat questionable performance at the African Championships and a change of nation which, although compliant with the rules, only took place just before the end of qualifying. However, the 28-year-old still has a very small chance of taking part in the Olympics in Paris. However, five hurdles sprinters ahead of her in the rankings would have to withdraw from the Games ...