Putin’s navy tests armed combat icebreaker

While the Russian Black Sea Fleet suffered some heavy losses in the invasion war against Ukraine, Putin's navy in the north is arming itself with a new type of ship. The first ship in a small fleet of combat icebreakers, developed as "Project 23550", left the port of St. Petersburg a few days ago for its first trial run. The purpose of the ship: to secure Russia's military interests in the strategically important Arctic and to build up a threat against the USA and Canada. The two NATO states have nothing comparable in their fleets.