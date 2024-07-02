“Where is the outcry from business?”

Cuts hit sensible projects

For the AK President, this is also an impossibility in terms of economic policy: "There is a shortage of skilled workers everywhere and at the same time the government wants to cut the funds that are urgently needed for qualification measures in the adult sector and therefore for the creation of skilled workers. The cuts are affecting projects that make a lot of sense when it comes to the qualification of the country's workforce," summarizes AK President Bernhard Heinzle.