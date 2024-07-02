Attacker cleaned up the crime scene in Mittersill herself

It was not until shortly before 5 a.m. that the police in Mittersill received an emergency call that there had been a stabbing in a restaurant. At the same time, the Tauernklinikum called the police station and reported a patient with a stab wound. Two Italians got into a fight for reasons that have not yet been clarified - but the whole thing happened around two hours earlier, at 3 a.m., according to witnesses.