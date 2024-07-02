Knife attack
Attacker cleaned up the crime scene in Mittersill herself
At 3 a.m. on Monday to Tuesday, a knife attack is said to have occurred between two employees in a restaurant in Mittersill (Salzburg). Due to communication problems, the police have not yet been able to reconstruct the crime. The crime scene had been cleaned when the police arrived.
It was not until shortly before 5 a.m. that the police in Mittersill received an emergency call that there had been a stabbing in a restaurant. At the same time, the Tauernklinikum called the police station and reported a patient with a stab wound. Two Italians got into a fight for reasons that have not yet been clarified - but the whole thing happened around two hours earlier, at 3 a.m., according to witnesses.
Because of cleaning work
When the police finally arrived at the scene, the scene had been cleaned up. A 42-year-old Italian woman, apparently in poor health, had already finished the cleaning work. The police were nevertheless able to recover the murder weapon, a knife.
Due to language barriers, the exact course of events could not yet be reconstructed. The 31-year-old male victim was injured to an indeterminate degree. It is questionable when the two people involved can be questioned.
