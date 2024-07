It should have been ready in 2027: The British car manufacturer Ineos, a start-up for electric cars, initially wanted to develop its third model series called "Fusilier" at Magna in Graz and then have it built right away. The Magna managers calculated that up to 50,000 units would be produced, a major order that would have been needed like a morsel of bread after the Fisker bankruptcy. But nothing will come of it now! Today, the company announced that it would not be pursuing its ambitious plans any further. The major order would have created 2000 jobs - so the 300 employees who were involved in the development now have to fear for their jobs. "We were informed of this by Ineos," confirmed Rej Husetovicagna, Magna spokesperson, to the Krone. The company respects this decision, but is "actively talking to existing and potential customers to pursue new business opportunities despite this setback." And the company is "optimistic about securing new projects".