These four-legged friends need a new home

Great Dane Cooper (10) is looking for dog-experienced and responsible people. The strong, older senior wants a home where he will be lovingly cared for by his new family. Cooper loves to cuddle and snuggle with his loved ones. Young adults are also welcome to live in the household. Due to Cooper's strength and size, a household with smaller children would not be ideal. Sufficient activity is also very important for this elderly gentleman. Search games and the like are a great activity for this clever guy. Cooper has never learned to be alone in his life, which is why we are placing him in a new home where he will rarely have to be.