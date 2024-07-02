Profits with health
Vamed: Is there a threat of a sell-off after the state’s exit?
It was a bombshell that has received little political attention so far: The healthcare group Vamed with over 20,000 employees is being broken up and sold to several groups. This was made possible by the withdrawal of the state. Now there is concern about the continued existence of dozens of rehabilitation clinics in Austria.
Vamed not only operates rehabilitation centers, but also has shares in several thermal spas in Austria (including Therme Wien, Geinberg, St. Martins) and is responsible for the technical management of Vienna General Hospital. Vamed's business areas are now split between various companies.
Group with billions in turnover
The state holding company ÖBAG sold its 13 percent stake to the German majority owner, the listed hospital operator Fresenius. Vamed's hospital services division has a 30 percent share of sales. Vamed recorded a turnover of 2.36 billion euros in 2023, but was in the red. The operating loss amounted to 16 million euros in the previous year.
Were rehab clinics sold off to "locusts"?
A large proportion of Vamed employees work in the rehabilitation clinics, the majority of which were sold to the investment company PAI Partners at the beginning of May. This sale is highly controversial. Germany's Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) spoke of "locusts" in connection with PAI's transactions in the German healthcare sector. PAI acquired one of Europe's largest nursing home chains in France in 2014 and sold it on to a questionable British investor at a high profit just three years later. Since then, there have been complaints about a massive deterioration in the quality of treatment.
This sale makes it clear how unstable public care is due to internationally active private investors who have no interest in solidarity-based care.
ÖGK-Arbeitnehmer-Obmann Andreas Huss
Bild: APA/Tobias Steinmaurer
A similar situation is also suspected in Austria. According to ÖGK employee representative Andreas Huss, there is a justified suspicion that the fund only sees this as a short-term profitable exploitation. "This sale makes it clear how unstable public supply is due to internationally active private investors who have no interest in solidarity-based supply."
SPÖ calls for reversal
The governor of Burgenland, Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ), identifies a "dangerous undesirable development" and calls on Chancellor Karl Nehammer to intervene. SPÖ leader Andreas Babler agrees, and the Medical Association is also critical. "We must learn from the mistakes of other countries. Examples such as Great Britain clearly show that privatization in the healthcare sector leads to unequal access to healthcare services and additional costs for patients," warns Rudolf Silvan, spokesperson for the Ombudsman of the SPÖ.
The SPÖ Lower Austria is now calling for the state to step in and take over the locations. "Vamed has three locations in Lower Austria: the rehabilitation clinic for mental health in Gars am Kamp, the Waldviertel psychosomatic center and the senior center in St. Corona am Schöpfl." The state should take these over in order to ensure that these facilities are operated in the public interest and to guarantee high-quality healthcare. "Because what must not happen under any circumstances is that greed for profit and profit maximization take priority over the well-being of patients," says Control Provincial Councillor and Provincial Party Leader Sven Hergovich.
