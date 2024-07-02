Vamed: Is there a threat of a sell-off after the state’s exit?

The SPÖ Lower Austria is now calling for the state to step in and take over the locations. "Vamed has three locations in Lower Austria: the rehabilitation clinic for mental health in Gars am Kamp, the Waldviertel psychosomatic center and the senior center in St. Corona am Schöpfl." The state should take these over in order to ensure that these facilities are operated in the public interest and to guarantee high-quality healthcare. "Because what must not happen under any circumstances is that greed for profit and profit maximization take priority over the well-being of patients," says Control Provincial Councillor and Provincial Party Leader Sven Hergovich.