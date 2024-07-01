ÖVP taps into provincial companies via party newspaper

All in addition to high party funding

"All in all, this is a mockery for the taxpayers who have to pay for this - in addition to the already high level of party funding we have in Tyrol," said FP leader Abwerzger. "This proves that the ÖVP can't handle money. They go over the top time and time again when it comes to election campaign costs - and not just a little, but a lot, as was recently shown again in Innsbruck." What annoyed him most, however, was that the ÖVP showed "zero understanding" in the finance committee when the report was debated: "They won't change anything about the politically immoral party funding. All parties have learned something from Ibiza, except one," said Abwerzger, referring to the strictest compliance guidelines that now prevail in his party.