Transfer to Rapid
Bulls sell midfielder to arch-rivals
The transfer window is slowly picking up speed from Salzburg's point of view. The Bulls have announced the transfer of Mamadou Sangare. The Malian was most recently on loan to Hartberg and will play for Rapid Vienna in future.
The midfielder came to Salzburg from Mali in the summer of 2020. However, he never played a role for the Bulls. He made eleven appearances for Liefering and was loaned out three times (GAK, Zulte Waregem and most recently Hartberg). Now Sangare is moving to Rapid Vienna.
The 22-year-old has signed a contract with the Hütteldorfer until 2028. "Mamadou Sangaré is a classic box-to-box player with an enormous amount of pace. He is very secure on the ball, has all the attributes you need in his position and is also excellent when playing against the ball. He always has solutions at the ready, can hold on to the ball and is also quite resistant to the pressing that is often practiced in modern soccer. He also brings his qualities to the offensive, can initiate attacks, set up goals and, last but not least, score them," says Rapids managing director Markus Katzer.
"Giving my best"
Sangare is also looking forward to his new role: "I would like to thank those responsible at Rapid for their trust. I will try to repay this trust and do my best every day to contribute to achieving our goals. I am delighted to now be a part of this internationally renowned club with its great history and huge fan base."
