Bulls sell midfielder to arch-rivals

The 22-year-old has signed a contract with the Hütteldorfer until 2028. "Mamadou Sangaré is a classic box-to-box player with an enormous amount of pace. He is very secure on the ball, has all the attributes you need in his position and is also excellent when playing against the ball. He always has solutions at the ready, can hold on to the ball and is also quite resistant to the pressing that is often practiced in modern soccer. He also brings his qualities to the offensive, can initiate attacks, set up goals and, last but not least, score them," says Rapids managing director Markus Katzer.