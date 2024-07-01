Everything according to plan
“Everyone is on fire right down to their fingertips”
Rangnick's squad has made perfect use of the long preparation for the European Championship round of 16. Laimer and Co. are unperturbed by the loud tones of the Turks.
"It feels like it's been a long time since the last match," nodded Bayern legionnaire Konrad Laimer. "But we've used the extra days. We can finally get going on Tuesday." The week-long break after the 3:2 win against the Oranjes did the Rangnick squad good, but also took them out of their usual four-day rhythm at the EURO. A disadvantage? Nobody thinks so. Because there was time for (mental) distraction. On the golf course, at the table tennis table, at the card table or playing spikeball - the photos from the team hotel in Berlin are almost reminiscent of a week at school. The atmosphere is outstanding.
Now the tension has been ramped up again. "We've fanned out the preparation a bit more," says Laimer. "With the ball, against the ball. We've analyzed where our opportunities are to hurt them." In other words, the Turks - whose base camp is already making big noises, the 1:6 in the March test in Vienna has left scars: "The coach tried something back then," says Salih Özcan, Marcel Sabitzer's club colleague at Dortmund. "Now we're at a better level. It's like an endgame for us." And Juve striker Kenan Yildiz also says: "The heavy defeat is additional motivation for us."
What the ÖFB camp is taking note of calmly: "We're going in with at least the same passion. The whole EURO is something special for us. Finishing first in our group is very good. But we can always do better," says Laimer hungrily. "Everyone knows what the others want, how the coach wants to play. With us, everyone is on fire right down to their fingertips. We're also extra motivated. It's a EURO round of 16."
Beautiful moments
After the final training session, the ÖFB squad will travel to Leipzig by bus at midday today. Just over two hours. That's also ideal. A home game awaits Laimer anyway: "I played in the stadium for six years, know it by heart and have experienced many wonderful moments there. Now it's time for the next one."
In terms of personnel, the week-long EURO "break" has certainly paid off. It was feared for some time that Gernot Trauner would not be fit in time. But the rest (Lienhart, Querfeld) are all healed up. It's time to get going again - well, actually get going
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.