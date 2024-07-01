“Everyone is on fire right down to their fingertips”

"It feels like it's been a long time since the last match," nodded Bayern legionnaire Konrad Laimer. "But we've used the extra days. We can finally get going on Tuesday." The week-long break after the 3:2 win against the Oranjes did the Rangnick squad good, but also took them out of their usual four-day rhythm at the EURO. A disadvantage? Nobody thinks so. Because there was time for (mental) distraction. On the golf course, at the table tennis table, at the card table or playing spikeball - the photos from the team hotel in Berlin are almost reminiscent of a week at school. The atmosphere is outstanding.