Fear of terror

US military on heightened alert in Europe

Nachrichten
01.07.2024 06:41

According to media reports, US military bases in Europe are on heightened alert due to the threat of terrorism. The Pentagon declared the second-highest security level on the bases at the weekend, reported the US broadcaster CNN, citing two unnamed government representatives. This security level, called Force Protection Condition Charlie, applies when an imminent terrorist threat is assumed.

"There is credible information that points to an attack on US bases in the next week or so," the US broadcaster Fox News quoted a defense official as saying. The Pentagon did not initially respond to questions.

The nature of the alleged threat remained unclear. The official quoted by Fox News told the broadcaster that it was not related to the parliamentary elections in France.

US military takes protective measures for employees
The US military's Central Command (EUCOM), based in Stuttgart, did not want to comment on the specific protective measures taken by the armed forces when asked by CNN. However, a spokesperson said that EUCOM is constantly reviewing a variety of factors relevant to the security of the US military abroad. "As part of these efforts, we often take additional measures to ensure the safety of our military personnel," the spokesperson said. Details would not be provided.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

