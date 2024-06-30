Before the Belgium game
Mbappe annoyed: “It’s really very irritating”
Kylian Mbappé would prefer to play in the round of 16 of the European Championship without a special mask. It's just irritating and awful, said the new Real Madrid signing.
"It's terrible to play with a mask. I always change it if there's something that bothers me and doesn't work properly," said the French soccer star on Sunday evening. On Monday, the French will face Belgium in Düsseldorf (6pm). The 25-year-old Mbappé suffered a broken nose at the start of the European Championship after a duel with Austria's Kevin Danso.
"I hate it"
"It's difficult to play with the mask. You can't see so well, you sweat under it - then you have to let the sweat out. On the first day, I had the feeling that I was wearing 3D glasses and that it wasn't me playing," said the new signing from Champions League winners Real Madrid. "I hate it, it's really very irritating. I've changed them five times already." However, he still can't do without the mask.
Mbappé admitted that he is now a little more careful when heading the ball, "but if I have to head the ball, I'll do it because my nose is already broken." Mbappé did not play in the second, goalless group game against the Netherlands, but scored the French goal against Poland from the penalty spot in a 1-1 draw.
