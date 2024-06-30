Vorteilswelt
Heat claimed victims

Four hikers were rescued from the mountain by helicopter

Nachrichten
30.06.2024 13:00

Mountain rescue and alpine police were extremely busy in the Gmunden area on a hot Saturday. Between 3 pm and 6 pm, they had to rescue four exhausted hikers from three different mountains by helicopter - all of them probably underestimated the heat.

The series of missions began at around 3 p.m. on the Jausenstein at around 1300 meters above sea level. A German (56) collapsed there briefly on his way to the Hochleckenhütte and had to be rescued using a rope and flown to the Salzkammergut hospital in Vöcklabruck.

Hours in the blazing sun
A 26-year-old Czech woman and her 32-year-old compatriot tackled the via ferrata on the Mahdlgupf in Steinbach am Attersee at around 12 noon. Their progress was slow and they soon ran out of drinks.

After several hours in the blazing sun, they finally had to give up at 4.50 pm and make an emergency call. At around 6 p.m., the crew of the police helicopter "Libelle" managed to pick up the duo and rescue them unharmed using a rope.

Heat victim on the Traunstein
The Traunstein also claimed a heat victim: a 42-year-old Czech woman arrived at the Traunsteinhaus at around 1500 meters above sea level at around 6 pm.

She was so exhausted and dehydrated that an emergency call was made. The emergency helicopter "Martin 3" flew up to the hiker, she was able to get into the helicopter herself after first aid and was flown to hospital in Gmunden.

Weather underestimated
All four hikers probably underestimated the length of the tour and the hot and humid weather. They were severely dehydrated and exhausted.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
