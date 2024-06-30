Heat claimed victims
Four hikers were rescued from the mountain by helicopter
Mountain rescue and alpine police were extremely busy in the Gmunden area on a hot Saturday. Between 3 pm and 6 pm, they had to rescue four exhausted hikers from three different mountains by helicopter - all of them probably underestimated the heat.
The series of missions began at around 3 p.m. on the Jausenstein at around 1300 meters above sea level. A German (56) collapsed there briefly on his way to the Hochleckenhütte and had to be rescued using a rope and flown to the Salzkammergut hospital in Vöcklabruck.
Hours in the blazing sun
A 26-year-old Czech woman and her 32-year-old compatriot tackled the via ferrata on the Mahdlgupf in Steinbach am Attersee at around 12 noon. Their progress was slow and they soon ran out of drinks.
After several hours in the blazing sun, they finally had to give up at 4.50 pm and make an emergency call. At around 6 p.m., the crew of the police helicopter "Libelle" managed to pick up the duo and rescue them unharmed using a rope.
Heat victim on the Traunstein
The Traunstein also claimed a heat victim: a 42-year-old Czech woman arrived at the Traunsteinhaus at around 1500 meters above sea level at around 6 pm.
She was so exhausted and dehydrated that an emergency call was made. The emergency helicopter "Martin 3" flew up to the hiker, she was able to get into the helicopter herself after first aid and was flown to hospital in Gmunden.
Weather underestimated
All four hikers probably underestimated the length of the tour and the hot and humid weather. They were severely dehydrated and exhausted.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.