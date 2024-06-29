Serious motorcycle accident: man slides under truck

"On the dirt road, same municipality, the 51-year-old drove too close to the edge of the embankment, whereupon the ground gave way and the wheel bearing rolled over to the right over the embankment there and hit a tree," the police describe. Although the woman was able to free herself from the wreckage, she was injured to an undetermined degree and had to be flown to Villach Regional Hospital by the RK1 rescue helicopter. The wheel bearing sustained considerable material damage.