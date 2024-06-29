Emergency braking
Serious motorcycle accident: man slides under truck
A serious motorcycle accident occurred on a local road near Humtschach on Saturday morning. A 42-year-old man from the district of Völkermarkt slid under an oncoming truck in a bend.
At around 10.15 a.m., a 42-year-old man from the district of Völkermarkt was driving his motorcycle on the local road coming from Humtschach in the direction of Edling, municipality of Eberndorf, district of Völkermarkt. On a left-hand bend, the man lost control of his motorcycle for unknown reasons, skidded and ended up on his side.
At the same time, a 40-year-old Slovenian citizen was driving his truck in the direction of Humtschach. When the driver saw the motorcycle skidding towards him, he immediately initiated emergency braking and brought the truck to a halt. Despite his quick reaction, the 42-year-old slid under the truck with his motorcycle and came to rest there.
No alcohol involved
The motorcyclist suffered injuries of indeterminate severity in the accident and was immediately taken by ambulance to the accident hospital in Klagenfurt.
The motorcycle of the accident victim was totaled. A breathalyzer test carried out at the scene gave a negative result for both drivers, so alcohol was not the cause of the accident.
Crashed into tree with wheel bearing
A 51-year-old woman also left the road with her wheel loader as she was coming from Berg im Drautal in the direction of Greifenburg to load hay bales onto the trailer in a meadow.
"On the dirt road, same municipality, the 51-year-old drove too close to the edge of the embankment, whereupon the ground gave way and the wheel bearing rolled over to the right over the embankment there and hit a tree," the police describe. Although the woman was able to free herself from the wreckage, she was injured to an undetermined degree and had to be flown to Villach Regional Hospital by the RK1 rescue helicopter. The wheel bearing sustained considerable material damage.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
