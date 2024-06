Swiss now “don’t want to fall into euphoria”

Murat Yakin (Switzerland team manager): "I expected everything from the Italians, but not a back four. When we saw that they were coming with a back four, we knew: We're going to crush them. If they come with a back four, we'll let them run. That gave us more space on the sides and we were able to exploit those spaces. It's no coincidence that the Italians are constantly changing their team in several positions and have brought in new players in three or four positions again today. They are searching for their own identity. Everything fits at the moment."