Departure imminent
Boakye and the WAC are at a crossroads
Test match missed due to injury fears! Player-manager reveals what the future holds for WAC ace Augustine Boakye. Wolfsberg are also hoping that French first division relegated side Lorient will now sell Mohamed Bamba! In any case, one of the "Wolves'" talents is being loaned out.
Offensive whirler Augustine Boakye has definitely already finished with Wolfsberg. The 23-year-old did not want to take part in the WAC's 5:1 test match victory over Carinthian League promotion contenders SC St. Veit due to minor aches and pains - which coach Didi Kühbauer did not like. So now it's clear: a transfer of the Ghanaian is only a matter of time.
There goes the transfer
Boakye's Dutch manager Marcel Veerman has just visited the Lavanttal again - and reveals: "I expect the transfer to go through in the coming week. And it's true - Augustine doesn't want to take any more risks due to the risk of injury."
French 1st league
In addition to Lille, another French first division club has now entered the fray. It is said to be Nantes. The management of the "Wolves" are likely to demand at least four million euros for last season's nine-time goalscorer.
Resale participation
Boakye could therefore follow ex-Wolfsberg bomber Mo Bamba to France. The Ivorian moved to Lorient in the winter for a reported five million euros, where he scored eight times but was still relegated. It is possible that Bamba will now be sold - and would flush money back into the WAC coffers due to a resale share!
Into the 2nd division
Meanwhile, talented defender Tobias Gruber (19) is to be loaned out to the 2nd division.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
