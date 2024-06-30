Boakye and the WAC are at a crossroads

Offensive whirler Augustine Boakye has definitely already finished with Wolfsberg. The 23-year-old did not want to take part in the WAC's 5:1 test match victory over Carinthian League promotion contenders SC St. Veit due to minor aches and pains - which coach Didi Kühbauer did not like. So now it's clear: a transfer of the Ghanaian is only a matter of time.