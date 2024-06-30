Politicians take action
“Ban on contact in cases of violence at schools”
The Provincial Councillor for Child Protection wants to change the fact that victims of bullying have to leave, as happened in the recent incidents at the Aloisianum in Linz - but certainly not only there. But it is not always so easy to remove problem pupils.
"Dealing with such incidents behind closed doors is not a sustainable approach. We have to ensure the safety of the victims and support them in coming to terms with what they have experienced. This can only work if the perpetrators are not given any further access to their victims!" - Following the assaults at schools that have come to light in the past few days, most recently at the Aloisianum in Linz, the Provincial Councillor for Child Protection Michael Lindner (SP) wants to see consequences. After all, one case of abuse and one case of bullying were only settled internally with marks for behavior and the victims left the school.
Change of school by perpetrator, not by victim
"That's the wrong approach. The perpetrators must bear the responsibility," says Linder, who advocates a ban on contact in cases of massive assaults and thus for the aggressors to change schools. But that's easier said than done. In grammar schools, schools outside the compulsory school district or when young people have completed their compulsory schooling, exclusion is legally possible. However, the compulsory school is obliged to admit a child who has not yet completed compulsory schooling. "The federal government must create opportunities in the School Education Act to ensure victim protection," says Michael Lindner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.