“Ban on contact in cases of violence at schools”

"Dealing with such incidents behind closed doors is not a sustainable approach. We have to ensure the safety of the victims and support them in coming to terms with what they have experienced. This can only work if the perpetrators are not given any further access to their victims!" - Following the assaults at schools that have come to light in the past few days, most recently at the Aloisianum in Linz, the Provincial Councillor for Child Protection Michael Lindner (SP) wants to see consequences. After all, one case of abuse and one case of bullying were only settled internally with marks for behavior and the victims left the school.