Bringing a forgotten baroque garden back to life

Stone "miracle table" for calculating the calendar

An artist from Gmunden has accurately etched the signs of the zodiac, the rising and setting of the stars, the phases of the moon and the twelve months into the heavy stone slab. "The latter images show the specific farming activities that were carried out throughout the year." Main purpose of the stone "astro-miracle": With the help of the "primitive computer", the monks were able to convert dates - such as Easter - from the Julian to the Gregorian calendar.