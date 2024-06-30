Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

204 samples taken

Alarming results of raids in hemp stores

Nachrichten
30.06.2024 11:20

The health agency took 204 samples throughout Austria, 20 in Upper Austria. The result is shocking. There was a complaint for every hand flower.

comment0 Kommentare

The inspectors from AGES, the Agency for Health and Food Safety, did not have an easy job: there are no records of where so-called hemp stores are located, so the experts had to search the internet in order to do their job.

THC was detected in six samples
A total of 204 samples were taken nationwide in the past few months, and 20 stores were visited anonymously in Upper Austria - with alarming results, as Health Minister and Deputy Governor Christine Haberlander reports: "The current checks have revealed alarming figures: six out of 20 samples of hemp flowers had elevated THC levels, and in 14 cases there were violations of the Non-Smoker Protection Act. This result shows that we urgently need increased monitoring, more product testing and legal adjustments," says the ÖVP politician.

Zitat Icon

The result shows that we urgently need increased monitoring, more product testing and legal adjustments. I call on the Federal Minister to act now to protect the health of our consumers.

(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)

Gesundheitslandesrätin Christina Haberlander, ÖVP

Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel

In recent weeks, your party has looked with concern to Germany, where cannabis consumption is now permitted. Since then, the police have been carrying out repeated checks in border areas, for example to take drug drivers out of circulation.

Haberlander is calling on Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) to "act now to protect the health of our consumers." The background to this is that if cannabis flowers contain THC, it is officially a narcotic drug - and is therefore prohibited.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Robert Loy
Robert Loy
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf