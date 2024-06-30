Alarming results of raids in hemp stores

THC was detected in six samples

A total of 204 samples were taken nationwide in the past few months, and 20 stores were visited anonymously in Upper Austria - with alarming results, as Health Minister and Deputy Governor Christine Haberlander reports: "The current checks have revealed alarming figures: six out of 20 samples of hemp flowers had elevated THC levels, and in 14 cases there were violations of the Non-Smoker Protection Act. This result shows that we urgently need increased monitoring, more product testing and legal adjustments," says the ÖVP politician.